Day two – A writing resolution for the year

SACO – Normally, I am not one for resolutions, but this one seemed only natural. I am going to write every day for the next year. Now, before you start yelling in my direction, let me explain.

For me, writing is far more than sitting at my desk in front of my notebook or computer screen and trying to scratch out a few profound words. I am working on my second novel and as my wife may attest, that means at times my mind tends to wander.

I think about the characters, their parents, their friends, their spouses, and their partners. I think about where they were born, where they went to school, where they lived most of their lives and where they would like to go in the future. I think about what the world was like when they were alive. I think about speech patterns, fads, movies, politics, and sports. I imagine what it would be like to walk next to them.

Mostly, I spend time thinking about the story. I tell it to myself over and over until it almost becomes second nature. I tell portions of the story to my class, to my friends, and when my wife asks me “what’s new?” I sometimes sneak in a few scenes from the novel. But most of all, when I am working on the book, I take it with me everywhere.

The practical side of this near obsession is that by the time I am finished with the book, I seem to have worked through all the details. So after all this … here’s the resolution I made for myself.

I will write (using my computer that sounds like a typewriter) at least two pages of text every day. My goal is to finish the novel by the end of the summer (about 275 days from now). We’ll see. But for now, I’ve completed day two and I feel good.