Who doesn’t love a good Maine mystery?

PORTLAND – For a relatively small state, Maine often boasts about its writing community, and in particular, the group of writers who seems drawn to create mysterious and sometimes terrifying stories. They seem to like nothing better than to tell a tall tale that involves the darker side of humanity and the crimes they commit.

Tess Gerritsen, an award-winning author who has written for television, the movies, and a series of best-selling mystery and crime novels now calls Maine her home. She is certainly one of the most well-known and celebrated mystery and crime writers in the state and on Friday, April 21, she will be honored by the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance and awarded the inaugural CrimeMaster Award for Distinguished Achievement.

“Tess is not only a model of inspiration, she’s an endlessly generous member of the Maine writing community when it comes to sharing her time and experience with other writers,” said Joshua Bodwell, the executive director of the MWPA.

The award ceremonies will take place at USM’s Glickman Library at 5:30 p.m. and they will mark the beginning of the 2017 Maine Crime Wave Conference. A conference that will be held at USM on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

“This is our third Crime Wave,” said Bodwell. “The Friday night event with Tess Gerritsen is open to all and will be interesting to for writers and readers alike. Saturday is really all about writers, about focusing on both their craft and the business of writing.”

The conference features workshop sessions from a variety of published authors and experts who will help writers better understand the creative process and business side of their avocation. Authors will explain how they developed ideas into bestselling manuscripts, how they acquired an agent, and in some cases, how they negotiated with a publishing company.

Bruce Robert Coffin, a retired detective sergeant from Portland with more than twenty-seven years in law enforcement, and now a bestselling author with Witness Impulse / HarperCollins, attended the first Crime Wave conference as an unpublished writer.

“Having fun, learning and networking are what these writing conferences are all about,” Coffin said.

Now Coffin will be part of the group of published authors and experts giving writers better insight into the practice and process of mystery and crime writing.

Janet Mills, the attorney general for the state of Maine, will also be at the conference and attendees will have the chance to hear first-hand about criminal investigations and the legal system.

“Crime writing is like any other genre. If you want the readers to buy into the story, you’ve got to know your stuff. The attorney general possesses a wealth of knowledge surrounding the process of trying a murder suspect,” Coffin said.

If this sounds like your way to spend a Saturday afternoon, there is still time to register for the conference.

You can find more information about the conference and registration at http://mainewriters.org/maine-crime-wave/



