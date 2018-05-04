A semester filled with stories from professional writers

Kate Clark Flora, a former assistant attorney general for the state of Maine and a best-selling mystery and crime writer will be speaking about her work and the writing process at the Mary Weymouth Hyde library at Thornton Academy on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and the public is invited to come and listen to Flora as she speaks about her most recent work of nonfiction,Shots Fired: The Misunderstandings, Misconceptions, and Myths about Police Shootings. Flora will be available to sign her work and there will be copies of her novel for sale at the event.

When thinking about her craft, Flora once wrote: “John Gardner, in The Art of Fiction, says that what a writer does is put his dream in the reader’s head. For us to do that well, we have to imagine our places, our characters, and our characters’ emotions well enough so that when we write them, you will feel them. It’s always a challenge.”

Flora is a founding member the New England Crime Bake and Maine Crime Wave conferences, a founder of Level Best Books, where she worked as an editor and publisher for seven years, and she has served as the international president of Sisters in Crime. She also coordinates the Maine Crime Writers blog.

Lloyd Hunt, a former teacher and administrator, served as the school’s director of Academics and worked for Thornton Academy for more than three decades. Upon his retirement in 2010, the faculty and staff established a lecture series, funded by friends and colleagues, to honor his legacy and passion for teaching. As part of the lecture series, authors are invited to come to campus and share information about their work and the creative process they use to produce their fiction or nonfiction. An emphasis is sometimes given to writers from Maine and those who have a connection to education.

