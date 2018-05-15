Final writer visit of the year – Paul Doiron coming to speak at Thornton Academy

Paul Doiron, the former editor in chief of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, and award-winning and best-selling mystery and crime writer will speak about his work and the writing process at the Mary Weymouth Hyde library at Thornton Academy on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 6:30 p.m.

Doiron is coming to campus as part of the Lloyd Hunt Lecture Series and admission is free. The public is invited to come and listen to Doiron as he speaks about his most recent novel, Shots Fired: The Misunderstandings, Misconceptions, and Myths about Police Shootings. Doiron will be available to sign his work and there will be copies of his novels for sale at the event.

When thinking about his writing style and the genre he has come to love, Doiron once said: “The crime genre was my first love — I remember devouring all the Sherlock Holmes stories as a kid — so I’m like the man who breaks up with a woman and then realizes, years after the fact, that she was right for him all along.”

Doiron is Editor Emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, having served as Editor in Chief from 2005 to 2013, before stepping down to work full-time as a novelist. A native of Maine, he attended Yale University, where he graduated with a degree in English, and he holds an MFA in creative writing from Emerson College. He is a former member of the Maine Arts Commission and a current member of the Maine Humanities Council. He is also a Registered Maine Guide specializing in fly fishing and lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine.

Doiron’s latest novel will be his ninth book to feature Mike Bowditch as the leading character, and Doiron understands that people often wonder how he is able to continue the story so effectively.

“He’s a haunted young man who has always had difficulties connecting with other people because of his fractured upbringing. He can be volatile and impulsive, but he’s deeply intelligent and has a strong moral center,” Doiron said when speaking about this character.

“To me, the most interesting crime series are the ones in which the characters evolve from book to book, and my goal is to follow Mike through a series of novels as he matures and becomes the man he was meant to be.”

Stay tuned – as always, if I think it’s interesting, I’ll write about it.

Thanks again for reading my stories and as always, you may purchase my novel, Homecoming: A Soldier’s Story of Loyalty, Courage, and Redemption at your local, independent bookstore or online: DavidArenstam.com, BrysonTaylorPublishing.com, or Amazon.com

Like me on Facebook: Facebook.com/AuthorDavidArenstam

Follow me on Twitter: @DavidArenstam