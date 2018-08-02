Maine Marathon Training – using the Beach to Beacon to test my training program

T his week I’ll be participating in my 19th Beach to Beacon road race. That alone makes me shake my head and wonder about a few things, but here I am ready to head to Cape Elizabeth with approximately 7,000 other runners and participate in a race that at the same time is one part circus, one part world-class event, and lastly, one part hometown block party. This year, I am also going to use the hilly seaside 10K course to test my fitness and readiness as I prepare for the Maine Marathon.

I’ve been running steadily for 11 months and I can routinely run for an hour or more, but I am not sure that I’m ready, or on track to be ready, for the race at the beginning of October. it

My plan is to follow the same training routine that I’ve been using for most of the summer (a modified version of Jeff Galloway’s walk/run program) and take it one mile at a time. I do have a time goal for the race and I’m going to continue using the Fitbit app on my iPhone to send me pace cues. I’ve found that to be very helpful and it keeps me from going too slow or trying to run like a 20-year-old.

The race has always been something to look forward to as the summer approaches and during the spring, signing up has become an event in and of itself. But I am not complaining. In some respects, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

If you too are training for the Maine Marathon, look for this smiling older man steadily trudging up and down the hills of Cape Elizabeth. I hope I am the one who is happy to finish without any difficulty or pain and will then be thinking about my next training run.

See you on the roads and stay tuned – as always, if I think it’s interesting, I’ll write about it.

